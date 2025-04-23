Jammu and Kashmir rises up against terrorists, says 'not in our name'

Srinagar, Apr 23 (PTI) Protests erupted across the length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday as political parties, trade bodies and socio-religious organisations rose up against terrorists who killed 26 people in Pahalgam in Anantnag district.

Kashmiris poured into the streets across towns and villages to express their grief and condemn the massacre of innocent civilians. They sent out a clear message: Not in our name.

Political parties cutting across ideologies denounced the deadliest terror strike in the Valley since the Pulwama attack in 2019.

The iconic clock tower, popularly known as Ghanta Ghar, became the convergence point for demonstrations. Political parties, including the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, took out protest marches from their respective offices, which culminated at the historic square at Lal Chowk.

Various trade and civil society groups also held sit-ins at Ghanta Ghar.

Terrorists in camouflage uniforms had climbed down the mountains and opened fire at tourists at a popular meadow in Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam on Tuesday, shooting down at least 26 people and injuring more than a dozen others.

Condemning the gruesome killings, several political parties and multiple organisations had called for a complete bandh in the Valley on Wednesday.

A majority of the shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were closed in Srinagar and other areas in Kashmir. Public transport was sparse and private schools remained shut.

The day saw peaceful protests at several places across the Valley, with the protesters denouncing the attack and calling for stopping the killing of innocent people.

Common people on the streets called for effective steps to root out terrorism once and for all.

"This should not happen, not in the name of Kashmir and not in the name of Islam. Islamic teachings value human life to the point that taking an innocent life is akin to killing the entire humanity," Haji Bashir Ahmad Dar, a resident of Srinagar city, told PTI.

At a protest in Kulgam, G M Banday, a fruit grower, said the government should take steps to eradicate the menace of terrorism so that incidents like the Baisaran attack do not recur.

"Steps should be taken to uproot terrorism at the earliest so that such incidents do not happen again. People of Kashmir have always been against terrorism. However, conspiracies are being hatched to malign the Kashmiri community and hit the local economy. Such acts affect the livelihood of locals," Banday said.

"We are protesting here to send a message to the world that Kashmiris are not with terrorism. We condemn the attack on tourists in Pahalgam," said Tauseef Ahmad War, a social activist, who was among the protesters in Handwara town of Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

Civil society groups and political parties took out protests in other districts including Baramulla, Kupwara, Anantnag and Ganderbal.

At some places, protests were held against Pakistan.

The Jammu region witnessed massive anti-Pakistan protests staged by mainstream political parties and religious organisations.

The protesters burnt effigies and raised anti-Pakistan slogans, demanding that a fitting reply be given to the neighbouring country, terrorists and their supporters.

Led by MLA Yudhvir Sethi, a joint protest march was taken out by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and other organisations in Jammu's Satwari area.

They burned Pakistan flag and raised slogans against the country, its army chief and terrorist and their supporters in the Union Territory.

Youth activists of the Congress also took out a rally from the party office in Jammu but were prevented from proceeding by the police, resulting in a brief clash.

The Congress protesters led by former minister Yogesh Sahni also raised slogans against Pakistan and terrorists, and said the party and the people of the country stand by those who have lost their dear ones in the Pahalgam attack.

The government employees across the Union Territory, J-K High Court and Jammu and Kashmir Bank held separate condolence meets and observed two-minute silence to pay tribute to the victims.

Protests were also held by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jammu Bar Association, All Jammu and Kashmir Transporters' Association and Jammu Traders Association, as well as Shiv Sena Dogra Front and Rashtriya Bajrang Dal.

Similar demonstrations were held in Doda, Kishtwar, Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba, Banihal, Ramban, Poonch and Rajouri. PTI SSB MIJ RUK RUK