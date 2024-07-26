Jammu: Army pays tributes to Kargil heroes

Jammu, Jul 26 (PTI) The Army on Friday paid rich tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War against Pakistan at its various formations across the Jammu region.

India celebrated 25th anniversary of the war on Friday.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The solemn ceremonies to mark Vijay Diwas were held at the Balidhan Stumbh in Jammu, Rajouri, Akhnoor and Ramban. Officials of the Army, police and administration as well as ex-servicemen laid wreaths at memorials for the fallen soldiers. PTI AB ANB ANB