Jammu: Aspirants block highway alleging their names missing from BSF recruitment call list

Jammu, Jan 16 (PTI) Scores of aspirants of a BSF recruitment rally on Friday held protests and blocked the Jammu–Akhnoor highway over allegations that their names were missing from the recruitment call list, prompting the police to use force to disperse them.

However, BSF officials said that there was confusion among the aspirants over the issue and it was later sorted out amicably.

Scores of aspirants staged a protest outside the BSF gate on Akhnoor Road after finding their names missing from the list of candidates allowed to participate in the recruitment drive underway in the area, official sources said.

The agitated youth blocked traffic on the busy stretch, leading to disruption of vehicular movement, they said. The police rushed to the spot and cleared the blockade by using mild force to disperse them, they said.

However, BSF officials said the issue had been resolved as there was confusion among aspirants about their names missing from the list.