Jammu-based online genocide institute appoints new chairperson

Jammu, Jan 28 (PTI) The Jonaraja Institute of Genocide and Atrocities Studies, an online venture by a group of Kashmiri Pandit intellectuals launched in December 2022, on Tuesday appointed Sunanda Vashisht as its new chairperson.

She will replace Titu Ganju, who has completed his two-year term.

Vashisht, a noted scholar and advocate for justice, will also continue in her roles as head of the academic council and editor-in-chief of Pavak, the institute's flagship publication.

During Ganju's tenure, the institute said it made remarkable strides in advancing its mission, including the completion of four batches of its postgraduate diploma course in genocide and atrocities studies, publishing groundbreaking research on the ancient Indian concept of 'jatividhwans (genocide)', and advocating for justice for Kashmiri Hindus and other victims of historical atrocities.

"It has been an honour to lead this institution, and I am confident that Vashisht's leadership will propel the institute into its next phase of growth. Her expertise, passion and commitment to truth and justice make her the ideal person to take the helm," the institute quoted Ganju as saying in a statement.

Under Ganju's leadership, the institute achieved several milestones, including revitalising the Indic perspective on genocide through the concept of 'jatividhwans', fostering global collaborations, and amplifying the voices of victims of cultural and spiritual annihilation, it said.

The institute has also played a critical role in raising awareness about the Kashmiri Hindu genocide and other atrocities, it added.

Vashisht, known for her eloquent advocacy and deep understanding of genocide studies, aims to build on this foundation by furthering academic excellence, fostering a global discourse on non-Western experiences of genocide, and advocating for justice and accountability. PTI TAS TAS SZM SZM