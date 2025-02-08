Jammu BJP celebrates party's performance in Delhi polls

Jammu, Feb 8 (PTI) BJP workers led by senior party leaders on Saturday thronged the party headquarters here to celebrate the saffron party's performance in Delhi assembly polls where it is poised to dislodge the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and form the government after more than 26 years.

Amid bursting of fire crackers and distribution of sweets, the party workers were also seen dancing on the tunes of the drums to celebrate the victory.

“The people of Delhi rejected corruption by voting for BJP. We salute the party leadership and workers for their hard work," J-K BJP president Sat Paul Sharma said.

He said the defeat of AAP national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal from his seat is a clear message from the people that they do not want “corrupt leaders”.

“This victory is people's win… the national capital will see massive development with a double engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Sharma said.

Senior BJP leader and MLA Vikram Randhawa said the voters of Delhi exercised their democratic right wisely to say goodbye to “AAP-Da”.

“This is the victory of nationalism. Winning the national capital is a big thing for the party,” he said.

BJP MLA Shagun Parihar said the party’s triumph in Delhi marks an end of AAP's “deception and dishonesty”.

“BJP will fulfil all its promises and will live to the expectations of the people who have given their blessings to the party candidates,” she said.

BJP MLA Yudhvir Sethi said the blooming of party's symbol, lotus, in Delhi is the end to AAP which has "done nothing for the people except abusing the prime minister, BJP and Delhi Lt Governor during their rule". PTI TAS TAS NB NB