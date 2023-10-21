Jammu CID holds outreach programme with non-profit firms on terror funding

Jammu, Oct 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police's CID wing on Friday held an outreach programme to sensitise non-profit organisations, or NPOs, against terror financing and other misuses of their establishments.

Advertisment

CID Director General R R Swain said more such programmes will be held in future as part of the agency's multi-dimensional strategy to cut funding to terrorist groups operating in J&K.

More than 110 functionaries of various NPOs based in Jammu province, including those from Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, participated in the programme.

A special team of officers and domain experts from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs is already camping in J&K for the special exercise, said an agency spokesman.

During his interaction with the participants, Joint Director, MHA, Omprakash Singh said that while lakhs of NPOs are engaged in commendable jobs in different fields, a few of them knowingly or unknowingly have been found to be involved in terror financing which not only brings bad name to their just cause but also acts as a security hazard. PTI AB VN VN