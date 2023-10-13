Jammu civic body organises 'Amrit Kalash Yatra'

Jammu, Oct 13 (PTI) The Jammu Municipal Corporation on Friday organised an "Amrit Kalash Yatra", under which people carried soil collected from the homes of slain security personnel in earthen pots, as part of the "Mera Bharat Mera Desh" campaign.

The procession, which began from the historic Maharaja Hari Singh Park and culminated at the Gulshan ground, was attended by scores of people, including school students.

Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) commissioner Rahul Yadav said the event was organised to pay tributes to the security forces personnel.

Jammu mayor Rajinder Sharma said that under the "Mera Bharat Mera Desh" campaign, the civic body paid homage to all those who had laid down their lives for this country.

The soil and plants from these earthen pots will be send to New Delhi to be installed at the "Amrit Vatika" near the National War Memorial. PTI AB SMN SMN