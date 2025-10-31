Jammu civic body's drive against dengue leads to 62 per cent fall in cases: officials

Jammu, Oct 31 (PTI) A sustained anti-dengue campaign by the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has led to a sharp decline of 62 per cent in dengue cases in Jammu city this year so far as compared to 2024, officials said.

The officials appealed to residents to keep supporting JMC’s initiatives by segregating waste and preventing mosquito breeding around homes.

"JMC relentless drive against dengue has yielded remarkable results, with the city recording a 62 percent decline in dengue cases this year compared to 2024," JMC Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav said.

According to official data, 2,932 cases were reported till October 28 last year, while only 1,097 cases have been recorded during the same period in 2025 -- marking a significant drop attributed to JMC’s intensified vector control and awareness drives.

"Four major anti-dengue and anti-chikungunya campaigns were launched in the past four months under the directions of Yadav,” an officials said. “Extensive fogging and spraying operations were carried out across all 75 municipal wards in coordination with the Malaria department.” The drive, which began in mid-July and culminated with a special fogging operation on October 11, was backed by regular review meetings and community outreach. JMC also used garbage collection autos for public announcements to spread awareness about preventive measures and sanitation, they said.

Expressing satisfaction over the results, Dr Yadav said, "Our teams have worked tirelessly in every ward to control mosquito breeding and raise public awareness. The citizens of Jammu have played a vital role by maintaining cleanliness and preventing water stagnation.” "This remarkable decline reflects the collective commitment of both the administration and the people. We will continue our proactive approach to ensure a cleaner, safer, and healthier Jammu,” he added.

Yadav also appealed to residents to keep supporting JMC’s initiatives by segregating waste and preventing mosquito breeding around homes. PTI AB NB NB