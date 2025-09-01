Jammu: Closure of schools extended till Tuesday amid heavy rains

Jammu, Sep 1 (PTI) In the wake of heavy rains forecast, authorities in Jammu on Monday extended the closure of all government and private schools by another day, while the University of Jammu also postponed all examinations till September 4.

In a forecast issued this evening, the local meteorological office predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in most parts of Jammu division on September 2 and 3.

"There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kathua, Jammu, Udhampur and Reasi and moderate to heavy rainfall over Doda, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban, and Kishtwar in Jammu region and Anantnag and Kulgam in south Kashmir mainly towards late night of September 2 or early morning of September 3 till late afternoon," a spokesperson of the Met office said.

There is a possibility of cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides or shooting of stones from hillocks at many vulnerable places and rise in water level in rivers and streams, he said, asking people to stay away from water bodies and avoid landslide-prone areas.

More than 130 people, mostly pilgrims, have been killed and over 120 injured while 33 remained untraced following cloudbursts, landslides and flash floods in Kishtwar, Kathua, Reasi and Ramban districts since August 14.

The record rainfall on August 26-27 also caused flash floods in low-lying areas in Jammu and other plains, causing widespread damage to public and private properties.

There was no work in the schools last week owing to their closure as a precautionary measure amid inclement weather.

"In view of the weather alerts and incessant rainfall causing landslides in hilly areas, and in order to ensure the safety of students and staff, it is hereby ordered that all government and private schools across Jammu division shall continue to remain closed on September 2," Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, Director School Education, Jammu, said in an order here.

Additionally, he directed that online classes be conducted wherever possible.

University of Jammu also issued a notification to inform its students that all the examinations scheduled to be held on September 2, 3 and 4 are postponed.

Fresh dates will be notified later on, the university said.