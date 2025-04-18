Jammu: CM Abdullah releases book by 15-year-old author

Jammu, Apr 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah released "The Land of Souls – A Tale of Adventure and Discovery", a book authored by 15-year-old Laranya R Kumar, at an event here on Thursday.

Congratulating Laranya, the chief minister praised her for starting the book at 13 years of age and for exploring deep questions about life in the universe. “She turned imagination into a powerful story, achieving what many don’t at her age,” he said.

Abdullah called Laranya’s work inspiring for all generations and appreciated her discipline and creativity. “I look forward to her next books and hope her story motivates more youngsters to read and write,” he said.

The chief minister called upon the youth to embrace reading and said books widen perspectives and nurture voices like Laranya’s.

The function was attended by Education Minister Sakeena Itoo, Jammu University Vice Chancellor Professor Umesh Rai and Laranya’s family and friends. PTI AB AS AS