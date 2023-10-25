Jammu cop dies after his rifle goes off

Jammu, Oct 25 (PTI) A police officer died after his service rifle went off inside a security installation here on Wednesday, officials said.

Inspector Gurdeep Singh (48) of 7th battalion of Jammu and Kashmir armed police received a bullet from his own service rifle inside the battalion headquarters at Channi Himmat in the outskirts of the city, the officials said.

Singh was rushed to Government Medical College hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, they said.

The officials said police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the exact cause of the officer’s death -- whether the rifle went off accidentally or deliberately. The body was shifted to the hospital mortuary for post-mortem, they said, adding that his family was informed. PTI TAS NB