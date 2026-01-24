Jammu Crime Branch files 17 FIRs in cases of fraud, official position misuse

Jammu, Jan 24 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Jammu has registered 17 FIRs in multiple cases of fraud, cheating, impersonation, forgery and misuse of official positions by government officials, the agency said on Saturday.

The FIRs were registered after preliminary verification by officials following written complaints, the crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement here.

The complaints pertain to a wide range of fraudulent activities including irregular issuance of Permanent Resident Certificates (PRCs), bank loans using forged KYC documents, cheating by promising to provide government jobs and issuance of fake appointment letters.

The allegations also include misuse of official position by public servants, tampering with public records, revenue matters, illegal financial gains, threats to complainants and causing wrongful losses to the government exchequer and financial institutions, the crime branch said. Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Economic Offences Wing, Jammu, Mohd Fiesel Qureshi advised citizens to remain vigilant and promptly report economic offences to the department, reaffirming his commitment to safeguard public trust.