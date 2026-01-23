Jammu Division of Northern Railway signs MoU with AWPO to recruit retired soldiers

Jammu, Jan 23 (PTI) The Jammu division of Northern Railway signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Army Welfare Placement Organisation on Friday to provide employment opportunities to retired soldiers, an official said.

Divisional Railway Manager, Jammu, Vivek Kumar, said the decision was taken with the objective of enhancing safety in railway operations by utilising the high discipline and experience of ex-servicemen and providing them with rehabilitation opportunities.

"This successful endeavour will improve the safety and security of railway operations. Indian Railways has previously entered into agreements with AWPO (Army Welfare Placement Organisation) in several other divisions for the appointment of pointsmen," he said.

As part of the agreement, 30 ex-servicemen will be recruited for the post of pointsmen in the Jammu Division, the officials said. Shortage of pointsmen in the operations department was hindering the workflow.

This agreement would be valid from January 2026 to December 2028, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Railway Manager lauded the railway employees on the Baramulla–Budgam–Banihal section in Kashmir for their dedication and commendable efforts in ensuring uninterrupted rail operations despite heavy snowfall and cold wave conditions on Friday.

"In this challenging terrain, track maintainers and pointsmen are working with complete commitment to clear snow from the tracks, yards, railway stations, and crossings.

"Despite the biting cold, these employees are ensuring that there are no disruptions to the tracks due to snow and that train operations continue uninterrupted, allowing passengers to reach their destinations safely," he said. PTI TAS TAS NSD NSD