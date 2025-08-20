Jammu divisional commissioner, IGP assure speedy relief to people of cloudburst-hit areas in Kathua

Jammu, Aug 20 (PTI) Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Inspector General of Police B S Tuti reached out to the people affected by the cloudburst and flash floods in Kathua district on Wednesday and assured them of speedy relief and restoration of services.

Seven people were killed and six others injured in two separate incidents of cloudbursts and landslides in Kathua district early on Sunday. The calamity struck Jodh Ghati village of Rajbagh and Janglote amid heavy overnight rains.

The two officers conducted an extensive tour of the cloudburst and landslide-hit areas of the district to assess the situation and review the ongoing relief and restoration measures, a spokesperson said.

At the relief camp established at SIDCO Ghati, the officers met the affected families of the Jode area, where five people lost their lives in the calamity.

Divisional Commissioner Kumar interacted with the displaced families, expressed deep concern over the loss of lives, and extended his condolences.

He assured the victims of every possible support from the government and informed them that immediate financial assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund has already been provided by the district administration.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner Kathua to ensure the speedy restoration of road connectivity in the affected areas.

Kumar also visited Dilwan village, which witnessed significant damage to road infrastructure and habitations due to flash floods. He directed the officers of various departments to work in close coordination for the restoration of essential services in the shortest possible time.

Later, he visited the Government Medical College (GMC) in Kathua, where he met the injured people from Jakhole and Janglote. He enquired about their health and the medical care being provided.

Kumar directed the GMC authorities and the district administration to ensure the best possible treatment and proper care of the injured and their families. PTI AB NSD NSD