Jammu DM issues order to curb misuse of courier services for drug trafficking

Jammu, Nov 1 (PTI) Aiming to curb the misuse of courier services for drug trafficking, authorities in Jammu have imposed strict restrictions on transport of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) through courier and logistics networks in the district.

Invoking powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, the order prohibits any courier company, parcel service or logistics operator in Jammu from accepting, booking or transporting narcotics or other contraband items without valid transport permits under NDPS rules and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Jammu District Magistrate Rakesh Minhas said the order will come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for eight weeks, and may be further extended or modified.

"Any contravention of this order shall attract legal consequences under section 223 of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” Minhas said in a two-page order issued on Friday.

Minhas asked the service providers to verify the identity and credentials of consignors and consignees, including valid government-issued identity proof, and maintain complete records of consignments, including booking receipts and date of booking.

They were also asked to maintain a record of the mode of payment received against each consignment, along with transaction details, and ensure that all employees engaged in courier services are duly verified by local police. An updated register of verified employees has to be maintained, too, the order read.

The owners were directed to provide training and sensitisation to employees to identify suspicious consignments, and to report them to the police.

"Any courier company/agency found violating this order shall be held personally and legally responsible," the order read, directing the Jammu SSP to ensure strict enforcement of the restrictions and initiate necessary legal action against defaulters. PTI TAS TAS ARB AMJ AMJ