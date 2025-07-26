Jammu DM orders magisterial probe into killing of youth in cross-firing

Jammu, Jul 25 (PTI) The administration on Friday night ordered a magisterial probe and registered an FIR into the killing of a tribal person in cross-firing when police were chasing drug peddlers in Jammu city.

"The District Magistrate Jammu has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident that occurred on July 24 at Surey Chak, Phallian Mandal," an official spokesperson said.

A spokesperson said that a small police team was chasing suspected drug peddlers. As per preliminary reports, the party was fired upon in the general area of Mandal under Police Station Satwari on Thursday evening. "In the cross-firing, one unknown person got injured and was shifted to GMC Hospital in Jammu," he said. Later, he succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, an FIR has been registered at Police Station Satwari under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), section 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and sections of the Arms Act, he said.

Taking serious note of the incident, as reported by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, the District Magistrate has initiated a magisterial inquiry to ensure a fair and impartial examination of the facts and circumstances leading to the incident.

"The inquiry will be conducted by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jammu South," the spokesperson said.

The inquiry officer has been directed to complete the investigation within two weeks from the date of the order and submit a detailed report to the District Magistrate for further necessary action, he added.

Earlier on Friday, scores of tribals staged protests at the house of the deceased youth, in which senior tribal leaders also participated.

They raised slogans seeking justice and strongly asserted that he was innocent and had no involvement in drug peddling. PTI AB HIG