Jammu: Dogra Front and Shiv Sena protests over power, water crises

Jammu, May 30 (PTI) Workers of a Jammu-based organisation on Thursday staged protests against power cuts and erratic water supply amid soaring temperatures.

The protesters, led by Dogra Front and Shiv Sena (DFSS) president Ashok Gupta, organized a protest rally in Jammu city.

Demonstrators carried empty buckets, water pots, and tricolours while chanting slogans such as "give us electricity, give us power" to voice their discontent with the administration.

Temperatures in Jammu district have been steadily rising, with the city on Wednesday recording its highest temperature of the season at 44.8 degrees Celsius, nearly 5.7 notches above average.

This heat wave has compounded the power and water crises in several areas.

Last Thursday, a group of women staged a protest at a local railway station, blocking the Vande Bharat train to highlight the water shortage.

"We are protesting against the power and water crises in Jammu," DFSS chief Gupta told reporters.

"The lieutenant governor promised adequate power supply during the summer season, but we have not seen any improvement," he added.

Gupta also questioned a Rs 200 crore grant by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jal Shakti for strengthening the water supply system in J-K.

"Where has that money gone? Why are we still without water? In 45-degree Celsius temperature, our children are suffering the most due to the lack of water and power," he said. PTI AB KVK KVK