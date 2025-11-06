Jammu: Drug peddler's property worth Rs 53 lakh attached in Samba, Rs 16 lakh cash recovered

Jammu, Nov 6 (PTI) In its ongoing crackdown against narcotics trafficking, a drug peddler's property worth Rs 53 lakh was attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said on Thursday.

The attached assets include a single-storey residential house and a cattle shed owned by Mohammad Baru, a native of Laswara in Bishnah who currently resides in Bari Brahmana, officials said.

The action was taken under sections of the NDPS Act and is linked to cases registered at Bari Brahmana police station.

The police said that the properties were found to be illegally acquired through proceeds of narcotic drug trafficking. During investigation, Rs 16,58,660 cash was also seized from Baru.

The total value of illegally acquired assets and seized cash is estimated at around Rs 70 lakh, they said.

Baru is a habitual offender and is involved in at least 12 criminal cases, including three NDPS cases currently under trial at police stations in Samba and Jammu districts they said.

The police said that the action reflects their commitment to intensifying the fight against the drug menace in the region. PTI AB NB