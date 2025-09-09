Jammu Dy CM criticises PSA on AAP MLA Meraj Malik, calls it 'murder of democracy'

Jammu, Sep 9 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Tuesday strongly criticised the imposition of the Public Safety Act (PSA) on elected AAP MLA Meraj Malik, calling it "a murder of democracy".

He urged the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to revoke the PSA and release Malik immediately.

Surinder Choudhary raised pointed questions about the value of an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir following the imposition of the PSA on Meraj Malik. He said that people should now understand the immense difficulties and challenges that the government was facing and fighting against.

"This is a murder of democracy. PSA was not imposed on Maharaj Malik, but it was imposed on India's democracy. Still, there is an opportunity for the Lieutenant Governor to take notice, because the police and the Deputy Commissioner are under his authority. He should ask why, if Maharaj Malik said something wrong, a simple FIR could have been filed against him. There was no major need to impose the PSA," Choudhary told reporters on Tuesday.

He said that overnight, they picked him up from Doda and brought him to Kathua. "Is he a criminal? Is he an anti-national? Did he kill anyone? Did he attack any institution?" he questioned.

"Today, I earnestly request the Lieutenant Governor to revoke the PSA imposed on Maharaj Meraj Malik and allow him to come back. Every citizen has the fundamental right to express their views," he added.

Hitting out at the deputy commissioner for such a harsh action, he said, "If he (Meraj Malik) had really done something wrong, we could have easily registered an FIR against him. Even the Deputy Commissioner of Doda should have realised that there was no need to react so hastily. There was no necessity to invoke the PSA." Taking a potshot at those calling Malik a "threat to society," the deputy chief minister said, "A person becomes a threat to society when he poses danger to the public, but Malik is an elected MLA who won the election fairly. The people of Doda elected him. A person elected by the people is not a threat to society. This is the beauty of Indian democracy — that every citizen has the right to express their opinion." Choudhary further asserted that while inappropriate words or behaviour are wrong, BJP leaders should reflect on whether they are satisfied with PSA being imposed on an elected public servant. He cautioned that "today it is Malik, tomorrow it could be anyone else, and people must be prepared to face such arbitrary actions." "If he used any inappropriate language or committed any misbehaviour, that is wrong. But I want to ask BJP leaders — are you happy that PSA has been imposed on Meraj Malik? Today it is him, tomorrow it could be you. And when it happens to you, you should have the tolerance to bear it," he said.

Highlighting the rising intolerance in political discourse, Choudhary remarked that the abusive language regularly aired on TV debates in support of the ruling party is unacceptable and should also attract a PSA.

"Just look at the way debates happen on TV shows — how abusive language is used in support of BJP spokespersons against people's minds and dignity. What they say about children, entire families, and dynasties is shameful. An FIR should also have been imposed on them, not just on Meraj Malik," he said.

He emphasised that PSA should be uniformly applied to those who incite communal discord and promote divisive issues, rather than targeting a democratically elected representative.

Choudhary also questioned the value of an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir, stating, "Those who used to question the Omar Abdullah government, asking 'What is the government doing?' should now understand the immense difficulties and challenges that Omar Abdullah was facing and fighting against." PTI AB HIG HIG