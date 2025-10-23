Jammu: Electric three-wheeler operations begin under zonal system; commuters, operators decry move

Jammu, Oct 23 (PTI) The zonal regulation system for electric three-wheeler — rickshaws, autos and carts — came into effect in Jammu district on Thursday, even as operators and commuters expressed strong resentment over the move, calling it “impractical” and “anti-people.” Traffic Police Jammu issued a public notice informing citizens and vehicle operators that the operation and regulation of e-rickshaws, autos and carts shall be in accordance with the colour-coded zonal scheme.

"Each vehicle is required to operate only within its allotted zone and display colour-coded identification plates and painted strips on the front and rear," it said.

“Inter-zonal movement shall not be permitted under any circumstances. Vehicles found plying without proper colour coding shall be seized and penalised accordingly,” said Farooq Qaiser, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Jammu.

He said the operation of such vehicles on flyovers, national highways and state highways within the district is prohibited in the interest of public safety and to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Under the new system, seven crossings on highways have been designated for safe and controlled movement between operational areas.

The SSP added that electric three-wheeler registered outside Jammu district are not permitted to operate within city limits, and strict enforcement action will be taken against violators under relevant laws.

However, the decision drew sharp criticism from three-wheeler operators and passengers, who called it “unjustified and inconvenient.” “This decision is neither good for us nor for passengers. For example, from Jewel Chowk to the Railway Station — a stretch of just three km — a passenger will have to change autos mid-way. It makes no sense,” said Sohan Lal, an e-rickshaw driver from north Jammu.

Another operator, Sukhwant Singh from Gandhi Nagar, said, “If a patient needs to be taken from Nanak Nagar to GMC Hospital, I cannot go beyond the Tawi bridge. The patient will have to change autos.” Commuters also voiced concerns, warning that the move could lead to chaos and increased inconvenience. “This will only create confusion and suffering for passengers. Authorities should rethink this decision,” said Omkar Nath of Janipur.

Jammu dwellers, however, acknowledged that the number of three-wheelers in the city has surged by nearly 70–80,000 over the last one-and-a-half years, worsening traffic congestion.

"How can the city take such a huge load of autos? Every second vehicle in the city is an auto. You need to regulate," a retired officer, Avtar Singh, said.

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Dr Rakesh Minhas said the “rapid and significant increase” in the number of battery-operated three-wheelers in the city led to traffic congestion, unregulated movement and instances of overcharging.

“To address the issue...several meetings were held with operators, and directions were issued. The primary objective is to ensure public safety, traffic discipline and commuter convenience while protecting the legitimate interests of operators,” DC said. PTI AB AMJ AMJ