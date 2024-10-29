Jammu encounter cost Army its 'Phantom', canine warrior died trying to protect troops

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The Indian Army's four-year-old sniffer dog Phantom who was killed during a counter-ambush operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector played a critical role in ensuring the containment of terrorists, officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

It sustained fatal bullet injuries on Monday while attempting to protect the troops from the terrorist assault.

Born in May 2020, the Belgian Malinois sniffer dog was posted to the region in August 2022 and had been a vital part of multiple high-stakes missions. The canine warrior was issued from the Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) Centre of the Indian Army.

Security forces on Tuesday morning gunned down two terrorists holed up in a forest area near a village in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the number of militants killed in the 27-hour gunfight near the Line of Control (LoC) to three, officials said.

Advertisment

One of the three terrorists who fired at an ambulance that was part of an army convoy moving near the LoC on Monday morning was killed by evening in the operation that also witnessed action by special forces and NSG commandos and the use of BMP-II infantry combat vehicles.

"Reacting swiftly, troops engaged the terrorists, pushing them back into the dense forest. Reinforcements, including special forces and a mechanised column conducting training nearby, were deployed to reinforce the cordon.

"Phantom, a highly trained sniffer dog, played a crucial role in tracking the terrorists' trail amid the challenging jungle terrain. As the operation progressed, Phantom detected hidden explosives and identified potential escape routes, enabling troops to tighten the cordon," a senior official said.

Advertisment

Tragically, during a close encounter, 'Phantom' sustained fatal injuries while attempting to protect the troops from a terrorist's assault, the Army said.

"His actions were critical in ensuring the containment of the terrorists, underscoring the bravery, loyalty, and vital contributions of the Army's canine warriors. Phantom's sacrifice is a stark reminder of the high costs borne in the pursuit of national security and peace," the official said.

According to him, the terrorists aimed to disrupt peace during the Diwali season, as part of a broader strategy by Pakistan-sponsored 'tanzeems' to counter the Army's dominance in the hinterland and higher reaches of the Pir Panjal ranges.

Advertisment

With increased troop density and a strong counter-infiltration grid along the LoC, terrorists have shifted operations closer to the LoC, leading to desperate attempts at creating chaos, the Indian Army said.

Senior officials paid tribute to Phantom and commended the troops' swift and coordinated response.

"Phantom’s bravery saved lives and was pivotal to the operation's success. His sacrifice will be remembered with honour," the Defence PRO said.

Advertisment

The story of 'Phantom' is a powerful symbol of the unwavering spirit of the Indian Army and its K9 unit, the force said.

"#Hero #K9Warriors Salute and respect to #Phantom, the #IndianArmyDog who made the Supreme Sacrifice while taking part in the counter-terrorism operation in Jammu & Kashmir today. His courage, loyalty,& dedication will never be forgotten," PRO Defence Jammu posted on X on Monday night.

The thwarted ambush, driven by terrorists' desperation, stands as a testament to the resilience of security forces and the people of Jammu, who continue to uphold peace despite repeated attempts at disruption, an official said.

Advertisment

The operation, supported by advanced technology including drones, ordnance-dropping devices, and night surveillance equipment, successfully neutralized the terror threat, preventing any escape and ensuring no casualties among troops.

The mission reinforced the Army's commitment to maintaining peace and harmony, even amid attempts to disrupt the Diwali celebrations, he said. PTI KND NSD NSD