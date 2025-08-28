Jammu floods: 27 security personnel rescued after 10-hour-long operation by Army’s Aviation Corps

Jammu, Aug 28 (PTI) The Indian Army’s Aviation Corps rescued 27 security personnel trapped in heavy floods triggered by the Chenab River in the border belt of Jammu district on Thursday, officials said.

The operation was launched by White Knight Corps in the Jourian area of Akhnoor after a camp was inundated by rising floodwaters, they said.

Using helicopters, the Army airlifted the stranded personnel through 17 sorties over a span of 10 hours, despite adverse weather and challenging conditions, officials added. PTI AB MNK MNK