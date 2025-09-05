Jammu floods: 283 houses damaged, 950 people evacuated in Ramban district

Jammu, Sep 4 (PTI) A total of 283 houses were damaged and 950 people evacuated following heavy rains, flash floods and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said on Thursday.

The district suffered damage to 84 roads, 98 water supply schemes and 71 power feeders due to continuous rains, they added.

"Due to incessant rainfall, a sudden cloudburst triggered landslides and flash floods at Drubla village of Rajgarh tehsil on August 29, causing damage to roads and other infrastructure," Ramban Deputy Commissioner Alyas Khan said.

The details of the damage caused by rains and landslides were released by Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday.

The DC said four persons were killed in the Drubla cloudburst, a woman is missing, while one person sustained injuries.

"A total of 283 houses were damaged -- fully, severely or partially. Around 950 people have been evacuated and shifted to safer places," he said.

He said of the 182 roads, 75 were initially affected or closed and 55 of those restored. "Later, due to continuous rainfall, 84 roads were again damaged or closed, of which 30 have been restored. The restoration process is still going on," he added.

The administration has set up 15 lodgement-cum-relief camps in the district, accommodating more than 650 people and providing them with food, bedding and medical facilities. "Moreover, six medical camps have been established to look after the displaced families in different lodgement centres and relief camps," he said.

Of the 98 water-supply schemes, 91 were affected and 60 restored, the DC said. "Later, due to continuous rainfall, 43 water supply schemes were again affected, of which 24 have been restored. The restoration process is still going on." In the power sector, of the 54 feeders, 49 were affected and 47 restored. "Later, due to continuous rainfall, 21 feeders were affected again, of which 19 have been restored (nine partially). The restoration process is still going on," the DC said.

He added that of the 1,781 distribution transformers, 1,489 were affected and 1,460 restored. "Later, due to continuous rainfall, 984 transformers were again affected, of which 462 have been restored. The restoration process is still going on," he said. PTI AB RC