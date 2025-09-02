Jammu floods: BJP MLAs, MPs contribute Rs 35.5 cr for relief efforts

Jammu, Sep 2 (PTI) BJP lawmakers have contributed Rs 35.5 crore for the relief efforts in flood-hit areas of the Jammu region, where over 110 people lost their lives in torrential rains, cloudbursts and flash floods over the past fortnight.

The announcement was made by the Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, here.

“We confirm that all 28 BJP MLAs have contributed Rs 1 crore each, amounting to Rs 28 crore, for relief efforts. Additionally, BJP MPs have also pledged Rs 2.5 crore each, taking the total to Rs 35.5 crore,” Sharma said.

He said the Union Government has already released Rs 209 crore to the UT Disaster Response Fund and constituted a committee to submit a report within two days, following which a relief package will be finalised and released at the earliest.

Union home minister Amit Shah has also asked the chief ministers of other states to contribute financially to help recover from this tragedy, Sharma said.

Sharma further said that the Army, Central Armed Police Forces and other agencies will extend full support to people in a mission mode.

While expressing concern over the widespread devastation caused by incessant rains, cloudbursts and flash floods across the Jammu region, Sharma also criticised the NC-led J&K government for its alleged inadequate response, terming their efforts as mere “lip service” and “eyewash.” He alleged that the government demonstrated a step-motherly attitude towards the Jammu region during this tragedy. He said that despite having control over essential departments like electricity and water supply, the government failed to act on a war footing.

In contrast, Sharma highlighted the response from the Centre and the LG administration, citing rescue operations during the tragedy on the Mata Vaishno Devi route.

Outlining the immediate measures, Sharma informed that Union home minister has directed MLAs and senior leaders to interact with affected families on September 4–6, organise medical camps on September 9 and conduct cleanliness drives on September 10–11.

He further added that rehabilitation of nearly 200 families affected by the cloudburst in Margee village of Warwan has been requested. Sharma also said a request has been made to allow farmers to sell the accumulated aggregates on their own.

“The free ration to all the affected people has been requested, which will be conveyed to the FCI (Food Corporation of India) by the Union Home Minister,” he added. PTI AB AMJ AMJ