Jammu floods: Over 4,000 affected people housed in 90 shelter camps

Jammu, Sep 3 (PTI) Authorities have housed over 4,000 people in over 90 shelter camps across Jammu region after evacuation from vulnerable areas following incessant rains, flash floods and landslides.

Heavy and continuous rains across the Jammu region have triggered a series of landslides, flash floods and land sinking incidents, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes and seek shelter in safer locations.

"Over 4,000 affected people have been housed in 93 camps across the region. They have been evacuated and are being provided food and shelter," a senior officer told PTI.

He said the situation is well under control as the rains have slowed down and water levels in rivers have begun to recede.

In Udhampur, over 2,000 people have been shifted to 38 shelter camps following incessant rains, flash floods and landslides.

Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai said 30 relief camps have been set up with food and shelter facilities. "Over 2,000 people are housed in these shelter camps, and they are being provided food. Efforts are also being made to restore the highway at the earliest, once weather conditions improve," she said.

In Jammu city, the rising water level of the Tawi river forced the evacuation of residents from Pir Kho, Gujjar Nagar and Rajiv Colony, officials said.

Families were shifted to the relief camp at MAM College, with assistance provided by the administration and NGOs, they added.

The Jammu Police, in close coordination with civil administration and disaster response agencies, has intensified rescue operations across low-lying and flood-prone areas. Police teams from Akhnoor, Khour, Phallian Mandal, Belicharana, RS Pura, Miran Sahib and adjoining areas have rescued and evacuated over 200 people so far, they said.

Additional manpower, vehicles and boats have been mobilised, while control rooms remain on high alert, they added.

Police officials appealed to citizens to stay away from risky areas and cooperate with rescue teams. "Our personnel are working round the clock to ensure the safety of people. All possible measures are being taken to protect lives and property," an official said.

In Udhampur’s Dhar Jankhar village, residents described a terrifying situation as massive landslides damaged nearly 18–19 houses.

The local residents reported cracks developing in houses, leaving them with no choice but to seek shelter in schools and safer areas. Similar damage was reported from Jhankhar Maud, where 15–20 homes suffered heavy losses.

Karnail Singh of Koond said families were compelled to abandon their homes and rush to schools and other public buildings for safety, leaving behind their belongings.

The road from Zero Morh to Dhar Mahanpur has also been severely damaged, cutting off access to several hamlets.

In Birmeeni village of Jammu, around 30 houses collapsed due to continuous landslides, forcing authorities to vacate the settlement.

"We have been shifted to a school in Sunjwan after our houses developed cracks and several were damaged when the hill area caved in at Barmeeni," a villager, Sajad, said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been deployed in the area, with entry strictly prohibited in view of the threat perception, he added.

Similar incidents were reported in Rajouri and Samba districts, where 19 families were evacuated after land started sinking in several localities. Officials confirmed that all evacuees were shifted to safer places.

The situation remains grim in Reasi's Mahore subdivision, where over 86 houses have been damaged and nearly 100 families relocated to safer areas.

Mahore Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shafqat Majeed Bhat said rescue and relief teams are working round the clock, and no casualties have been reported so far.

Amid the ongoing floods in Jammu region, troops of the Army's White Knight Corps launched prompt rescue and relief operations in Dhar Khour and Channi village areas of Akhnoor, evacuating around 80–90 civilians, including children, to safety, the officials said.

Two persons in critical condition were among those rescued during the operations, which were carried out in coordination with civil agencies, they added.

Amid the crisis, the Army and Air Force continued their humanitarian efforts. In Samba, a pregnant woman was airlifted by an Army helicopter and shifted safely to the district hospital for treatment.

Authorities have also restricted tourist entry into Bhimgarh Fort in Reasi after multiple landslides around the historic site, urging caution near hill slopes and vulnerable structures until restoration work begins.

With weather alerts still in force, rescue operations are being carried out in coordination with civil administration, police and disaster response agencies to protect lives and property across the affected districts, they said. PTI AB KSS KSS