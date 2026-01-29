Jammu: Four long-distance trains to resume from April, cancellation of 20 extended

Jammu, Jan 29 (PTI) Four long-distance trains, including two Vande Bharat Express services operating between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Katra, will resume operations in April, officials said on Thursday.

According to an official statement from the Jammu division of the Northern Railway, the cancellation of 20 trains has been extended for another two to three months. Besides, 14 trains in the Jammu division will continue to operate with short termination or short origination due to operational reasons.

The trains scheduled for restoration from April 2 include the Vande Bharat Express services running between New Delhi and SMVD Katra in both directions, the statement said.

Similarly, the service between Bhagat Ki Kothi railway station in Rajasthan and Jammu Tawi railway station will resume on April 1, with the return service beginning the following day.

The extended cancellations include long-distance services such as Garib Rath, Duronto, Humsafar, Janmabhoomi Express and select Vande Bharat, mail and superfast trains. The revised dates these services range between late May and early June, the statement said.

Railway authorities have also extended the period of short termination and short origination for multiple trains, including Jammu Mail, Durg-MCTM Express, Kota-MCTM Weekly Express and Ahmedabad-SMVD Katra services.

Passengers have been advised to check the latest status of their trains through the official Indian Railways website or helpline numbers before travelling, the statement added.

Over 50 trains were suspended or terminated short of their destinations in August last year after several tracks and bridges were damaged due to heavy rainfall. However, the majority of the suspended trains have since been restored.

Divisional officials are periodically reviewing various sections to ensure safety and services are being restored in phased manner. PTI TAS AKY