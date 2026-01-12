Jammu fringe elements' hate forced closure of medical college: Srinagar MP

Srinagar, Jan 12 (PTI) National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Monday said the fringe elements in Jammu had fallen to such a level in their hate for minorities that they "forced the closure" of an educational institution.

The remark comes days after the National Medical Commission's 'abrupt' decision to withdraw its letter of permission to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra.

"There is a vocal minority (among Hindus) in Jammu who had fallen to such levels that they forced closure of medical college because the majority of candidates who got admission were non-Hindus," Mehdi told reporters in the Kangan area of Ganderbal district.

The Sangharsh Samiti, a recently formed conglomerate of right-wing organisations backed by the BJP, spearheaded an agitation in Jammu last year, demanding the cancellation of admissions to the medical college and seeking reservation of seats exclusively for students professing faith in Mata Vaishno Devi.

The Samiti emerged soon after admissions for the inaugural MBBS batch of 50 students were completed through the NEET merit list. Of these, 42 students are Muslims-mostly from Kashmir, seven are Hindu students from Jammu and one Sikh candidate.

The firebrand MP from Srinagar said the majority of Jammu people would never support the closure of an educational institution.

"Jammu is not Jammu (district) alone. Pir Panjal is Jammu, Chenab is Jammu, Doda-Kishtwar and Poonch-Rajouri is Jammu, Kathua-Udhampur is Jammu... So, you should not presume that the fringe speaks for the entire Jammu region," he added.

Asked about the demand for a separate state for Jammu, Mehdi said Jammu and Kashmir had a shared identity which goes back decades.

"We consider Jammu and Kashmir incomplete without Ladakh, not to talk about Jammu. I am sure the Dogras, Gujjars, Paharis and others do not support this demand," he added.

On the reservation policy issue, Mehdi said the elected government cannot wash its hands off after sending the report for changes in the policy to the lieutenant governor (LG).

"There is no clarity from the elected government as to how long it is willing to wait before doing something to get the report implemented.

"Last time, we had planned a sit-in so that there would be answers given to the students. If the LG is not taking a decision, let us go together with the students (to protest) outside the LG Office and force him to take a decision," he added.