Jammu gangster shot dead outside shopping mall in Punjab's Mohali

Chandigarh, Mar 4 (PTI) An alleged gangster from Jammu was shot dead by some unidentified persons outside a shopping mall in Punjab's Mohali on Monday, police said.

The gangster has been identified as Rajesh Dogra from Jammu, Mohali's SSP Sandeep Garg said.

During preliminary investigations, it has come to the fore that Rajesh had recently come out of jail and the incident is believed to be a fallout of rivalry between two gangs from Jammu, Punjab police officials told reporters at the incident spot.

The rival gang carried out the act. Both gangs are related to Jammu, a police official said, adding that further investigations were under progress.

The incident took place on the busy airport road in Mohali.

Additional DGP (Rupnagar Range) Jaskaran Singh said one person who was accompanying Dogra has been caught. He also has a criminal background and is booked in eight cases.

It appears to be an incident of gang rivalry and we have informed the Jammu police about the incident, he said.

Four to five people came in two vehicles and they opened fire, SSP Garg said.

The incident took place as soon as Dogra, accompanied by two others, reached outside the mall where attackers had reached in two vehicles including one bearing a Jammu and Kashmir registration number, police said.

The accused escaped after the incident. PTI SUN VSD NB NB