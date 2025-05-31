Jammu: Govt school teacher held for duping job seekers, remanded to 15-day judicial custody

Jammu, May 31 (PTI) A suspended government school teacher, arrested last week on duping job seekers, was on Saturday remanded to 15 days of judicial custody, an official of the Crime Branch said.

Jameel Anjum, a resident of Ustad Mohalla, was arrested on May 23 and was produced in a local court which remanded him to 15 days judicial custody, the official said.

He said Anjum was arrested following a fresh complaint lodged by Rashid Manhas of Gujjar Nagar, claiming that he was duped of Rs 10 lakh cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of arranging government jobs for him and his sister, the official said.

The accused provided fake appointment orders to the complainant and made him believe that certain posts in various government departments are to be filled by educated candidates having no one in government services and belonging to middle class strata, the official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Jammu, Benam Tosh constituted a special investigation team after getting the complaint for an in-depth investigation.

Anjum, a habitual fraudster, is currently under suspension on account of his involvement in continuous frauds, the official said, adding a total of 10 FIRs stand registered against him in Crime Branch and district Police Jammu, out of which four cases have been chargesheeted so far. PTI TAS NB