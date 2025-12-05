Jammu hosts first-ever Sharda calligraphy painting exhibition

Jammu, Dec 5 (PTI) Jammu’s prestigious Kala Kendra on Friday hosted the first-ever three-day Sharda calligraphy painting exhibition based on consciousness and Kashmir Shaivism, with Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo announcing the start of a diploma course in Sharda calligraphy.

Dulloo inaugurated the three-day exhibition of 50 paintings based on Sharda calligraphy by eminent artist Subash C Razdan at the G R Santosh gallery here.

The Sharda script is an ancient writing system that originated in the Kashmir region and was historically used to write Sanskrit and Kashmiri, along with other languages of the western Himalayas.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that the exhibition is unique as it highlights Sharda, the ancient Kashmiri script with a history of a thousand years.

Dulloo emphasised the need to revive and preserve this script, which forms an important cultural link to the roots and identity of Kashmir.

"The diploma course in Sharda calligraphy is being started. A memorandum has been signed in this direction," Dulloo said.

He appreciated that Kala Kendra, as a premier centre for art in Jammu and Kashmir, continues to provide essential support and facilities to local artists in the fields of visual and performing arts.

Dulloo also highlighted that the Gyan Bharatam Scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will significantly contribute to the preservation, conservation and documentation of cultural heritage, ensuring continuity of knowledge for future generations.

The chief secretary appreciated Razdan's work and urged the public to visit the exhibition to witness this rare art form.

Addressing the gathering, the principal secretary, culture, said that the J-K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages has recently signed an MoU with the University of Kashmir to introduce a Diploma in Calligraphy, aimed at promoting and conserving calligraphy traditions in Sharda, Urdu and Devanagari scripts.