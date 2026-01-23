Jammu hosts North Zone women's kickboxing tournament, over 600 athletes take part

Jammu, Jan 23 (PTI) The national-level women’s kickboxing championship began here on Friday, drawing nearly 600 athletes from nine States and Union Territories, an official spokesperson said.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary inaugurated the "ASMITA" Khelo India Women’s League - North Zone kickboxing tournament at the University of Jammu, the spokesman said.

He said the tournament is being organised by the Kickboxing Association of Jammu & Kashmir (KAJK) under the aegis of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Khelo India.

The tournament is witnessing participation of around 600 women athletes and 100 officials representing nine states and union territories of the North Zone, making it one of the largest women’s kickboxing events in the region, the spokesman said.

Chaudhary, while addressing the gathering, extended a warm welcome to the women athletes and officials from all North Zone states and union territories.

He also termed the event a significant step towards promoting sports and empowering women in the state.

"The present government is focused on ensuring equitable development and providing essential facilities, including sports infrastructure, in villages across Jammu and Kashmir. This will empower our rural youth to showcase and further hone their sporting talent,” he said.

Chaudhary lauded the ASMITA initiative for creating meaningful opportunities for women athletes and for strengthening sports at the grassroots level.

"It is encouraging to see our young boys and girls participating in sports with such energy and commitment. This gives us confidence that the future of our country is in safe and capable hands," the deputy chief minister said.

Describing J&K as a land of natural beauty, cultural richness and harmony, he welcomed the visiting teams and delegates to experience its warmth and hospitality.

He reiterated the government's commitment towards peace, development and inclusive progress in J&K. PTI TAS SHS SHS