Jammu hotel sealed over 'illegal' activities, several detained

Jammu, Jan 24 (PTI) A hotel in Jammu's Nagrota area was sealed on Saturday following allegations of illegal activities on its premises and several people, including two couples, were detained, police said.

Acting on inputs, a police party along with an executive magistrate raided a hotel at Ban village. The hotel, located in a residential area, was allegedly being used to provide rooms to young couples, causing nuisance to locals and raising concerns about public morality, they said.

The situation had led to public resentment and posed a potential threat to public peace and tranquility, an officer said.

During the raid, two young couples were found to have booked rooms at the hotel and they along with the hotel staff were detained for questioning, he said.

To prevent the continuation of the alleged unlawful activities and to maintain public order, the executive magistrate ordered the sealing of the hotel, the official said.

Preventive action under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been taken against the hotel owner, manager and all the detained individuals.