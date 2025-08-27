Jammu: IAF choppers pressed into service, 90 people rescued from flooded areas

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) The Indian Air Force on Wednesday pressed into service six Mi-17 and one Chinook helicopters for relief and rescue operations in the flooded parts of Jammu, a source from the Indian Air Force said.

Till evening, 90 people had been rescued, some of them Indian Army soldiers, the source said.

Earlier in the day, an IAF C-130 transport aircraft and an IL-76 aircraft carrying relief material reached Jammu for the aid of people affected by a landslide along the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine route near Adhkuwari.

The two aircraft collectively airlifted 124 personnel and 22 tonnes of relief material from Hindan Air Force station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, the source said.

Chinook, and Mi-17 V5 had been on "active standby" at nearby bases in Jammu, Udhampur, Srinagar and Pathankot. On Tuesday, a landslide struck the Vaishno Devi route near Adhkuwari, killing nine pilgrims and injuring 21 others, officials said.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from the low-lying flooded areas, as torrential rain continued in the region for the fourth day on Wednesday, creating havoc in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Till 5 pm on Wednesday, 90 people, including Indian Army personnel, had been rescued from several flooded spots, the source said.

Drinking water and food packets are being airdropped to those cut off by the floods.

"The IAF stands ready and resolute in providing succour and support to the affected population," the source said.