Jammu IAF officer runs 7 marathons in a year after motherhood

Jammu, Mar 6 (PTI) Squadron Leader Neha Devi, a Jammu Indian Air Force officer, has emerged as an inspiration for young women by completing seven marathons in just one year, balancing the roles of an officer, athlete, and mother.

Neha Devi joined the Air Force Academy in July 2013 while being nearly 10 kilograms overweight.

"Within a year, through sustained effort and training, she transformed herself and was commissioned into the Indian Air Force in June 2014," defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said.

By 2017, structured running and strength training had become an integral part of her routine. "Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, when organised training was disrupted, she continued to maintain fitness through home workouts," he said.

In 2021, Neha Devi participated in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (virtual edition) and secured the third position in her age category. She continued to feature among the top finishers in subsequent events, he said.

In 2023, she finished sixth overall in the Station Cross Country (10 km) and secured the third position overall in the Station Unity Run (21 km), where she was the only female participant, he said.

In January 2024, while pregnant, she decided to continue exercising under medical supervision, motivated by the need to challenge the social stigma surrounding physical activity during pregnancy. "At four months pregnant, she secured second position in the TCS 10K (virtual)." Neha Devi delivered a healthy baby girl through a C-section in September 2024. "Despite the slow and painful recovery, she resumed training while balancing official duties and caring for her newborn." Within 15 months postpartum and without professional coaching, she completed the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2025 in 1 hour 35 minutes and the Kashmir Marathon 2025 in 1 hour 40 minutes, securing eighth position overall in the female category, including international athletes, he said.

Neha Devi secured third position in the Defence category at the Adani Marathon 2025 with a timing of 3 hours 42 minutes and completed a 100-km ultramarathon in 9 hours and 52 minutes, he added.

On January 24, during the 24-Hour Stadium Run in Delhi, she completed her first 100 km in 9 hours 52 minutes, narrowly missing the national qualification mark by 22 minutes, Lt Col Bartwal said.

Within days, she competed in the Indian Navy Half Marathon on February 2, 2026, where she secured the first position among the three services and finished fourth overall in the women’s open category with a time of 1 hour 32 minutes and 50 seconds.

Neha Devi now serves as an ambassador for youth and women in Jammu, motivating young girls to train, believe in themselves and break stereotypes, Lt Col Bartwal said.

"Motherhood does not limit potential, it multiplies it," she said, emphasising her message of belief and consistency. PTI AB VN VN