Jammu IGP directs officers in Samba district to take stringent action against drug smugglers

Jammu, Oct 17 (PTI) Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Jammu Zone Anand Jain on Tuesday directed officials in Samba district to take stringent action against drug smugglers and suppliers.

Jain, who was on his maiden visit to Samba after assuming the charge as police chief of Jammu Zone, reviewed security measures, crime graph and redressal of public grievances in the district.

He also chaired a crime review meeting and issued directives to officials to wipe out the residual heroin menace from the district at the earliest by taking stringent action against all smugglers and suppliers of narcotic substances, a police spokesperson said.

Subdivisional police officers (SDPOs), station house officers (SHOs) and police post incharges were directed to conduct thorough investigation of narcotic cases and unearth forward and backward linkages of smugglers so that no conspirator or perpetrator of narco crime goes scot free, the spokesperson said.

He directed police officers and personnel to adopt people-friendly approach and serve the people honestly and with dedication. PTI AB SMN