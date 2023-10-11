Jammu IGP reviews security at Vaishno Devi shrine ahead of Prez Murmu's visit

Jammu, Oct 11 (PTI) A top police officer of the Jammu division on Wednesday reviewed security arrangements at the Vaishno Devi shrine stop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

The review of the security arrangements by Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Anand Jain comes a day ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's scheduled visit to the revered shrine.

Murmu, who reached Srinagar on Wednesday morning, is visiting the shrine on the last leg of her two-day tour to inaugurate a remodelled Parvati Bhavan and skywalk on Thursday.

The work on the much-needed skywalk, which would help separate the incoming and outgoing pilgrims near the Bhawan area, started in August last year. The facility, 20 feet above the track level, will help overcome the problem of multidirectional flow of yatra and a chaotic condition between Manokamna Bhawan and Gate No-3, the scene of stampede on New Year's Day in 2022 in which 12 people lost their lives and 16 were injured.

A police spokesperson said the IGP Jammu conducted a series of important meetings and visited the Police Stations at Bhawan and Katra to assess the preparedness for the VVIP visit and forthcoming Navratra celebrations.

During these meetings, Jain emphasized the importance of remaining extra vigilant for the anticipated visit and urged all the officers and jawans to prioritize security measures accordingly, also keeping in view the upcoming Navratra festival, the spokesperson said .

While interacting with men on ground, he also personally visited and inspected base camp Katra town, both the helipads, venue and other main checking points starting from Moori, the spokesperson said, adding the IGP directed for strengthen the security at necessary points by adding additional manpower.

Jain visited both the police stations at Bhawan and Katra and interacted with the officials and the staff.

He also stressed upon the efforts to ensure the overall safety and security of the region, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS CK