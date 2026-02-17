Jammu juvenile home escape: Two Pak nationals held in Ambala

Jammu, Feb 17 (PTI) Two Pakistani nationals, who along with a local gangster escaped from a juvenile home in a border village here, were arrested within 20 hours of the incident near Ambala railway station in Haryana while they were heading for Nepal, officials said on Tuesday.

However, local gangster Karajeet Singh alias Gugga, who allegedly masterminded the escape, remained at large and efforts are on to arrest him, they said.

Karajeet Singh, a resident of Dablehar in R S Pura, and Pakistan citizens Mohammad Suna-ullah (20) and Ahsan Anwar (21) allegedly attacked police personnel and fled from the juvenile home at around 5 pm on Monday. Two cops were injured in the incident.

Earlier, six police personnel were suspended over alleged dereliction of duty after the three inmates escaped from the juvenile facility in R S Pura sector here.

The officials said both the Pakistani nationals were tracked near Ambala railway station by a police party and subsequently handed over to the J&K Police.

The gangster's mother is also missing from her Jammu residence and is believed to be accompanying his absconding son, they said.

Citing preliminary information, the officials said the duo who were taken into custody in 2019 and 2021 after they crossed into Indian side, were lodged at the Juvenile Observation Centre despite being turned major.

After their escape, they boarded a sleeper coach in Jammu and were heading for Uttar Pradesh to cross over to Nepal, the officials said, further details are awaited.

Earlier, the officials said six police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector, were placed under suspension for alleged dereliction of duty in connection with the incident.

The suspensions came after a departmental inquiry into the incident, they added.

The officials said police have registered an FIR under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 262 (resisting, obstructing, or escaping from lawful custody), 307 (theft with preparation to cause death, hurt or restrain), and 111 (organised crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of Arms Act.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat and Inspector General, Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, along with other officers, had rushed to the spot after the incident.

A departmental inquiry is underway to probe various angles, including conspiracy and procurement of a country-made pistol by the inmates.

A purported video of the gangster, said to be associated with the 'Khauff' gang, resorting to a few rounds of firing inside the juvenile home went viral on social media, drawing public concern.

Former DGP S P Vaid on Monday questioned the police over the incident. He pointed out that all three inmates had already ceased to be juveniles.

"One of the inmates procured a locally-made 'katta' (crude pistol) and all three escaped, possibly trying to cross the border. I am sure police teams will catch them before they do," Vaid had said in a post on X.

Gangster Karajeet Singh was arrested along with nearly a dozen other accused in connection with the murder of rival gang leader Sumit Jandiyal alias 'Gataru' in Jewel Chowk area in January last year and was subsequently lodged in the juvenile home.