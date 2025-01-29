Jammu: Man climbs telecom tower after failing to get a shop in Jagti Kashmiri migrant camp

Jammu, Dec 17 (PTI) A man climbed a telecom tower on Wednesday to protest against the relief department after he was not allotted a shop under the Jagti Kashmiri Pandit migrant mini township on the outskirts of the city, officials said.

According to officials, he has been selling cosmetics and decorative items from his car for years in the camp, but failed to get a shop in the allotment process.

He climbed the tall tower at the Jagti Mini Township verification centre, protesting his exclusion from the recent shop allotment process, officials said.

Upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and safely brought the man down after assuring him that his grievance would be examined.

The incident occurred while documents of allottees were being verified by the deputy commissioner of the relief department.

The deputy commissioner also assured that the allotment process would proceed swiftly and that the individual’s case would be duly considered. PTI AB OZ OZ