Jammu murders: Youth stabbed by brother, elderly man thrown from rooftop in separate incidents

Jammu, Mar 9 (PTI) A youth and an elderly man were murdered in two separate incidents here, police said on Sunday.

In the first instance, a 23-year-old man was killed by his younger brother over a domestic dispute at Smailpur in Domana area early on Sunday, a police spokesperson said.

He said Anil Kumar (20) attacked his brother Mukesh Kumar with a sharp-edged weapon over a domestic dispute, resulting in his death.

The accused has been arrested, he added.

In the second incident, four persons manhandled an elderly person before throwing him from the rooftop of his house in Shakti nagar, the spokesperson said.

The accused — Ashok Kumar, Sahil Badiyal, Aman and Rishi — barged into the house of Madan Lal and allegedly assaulted him and son Sanjay Kumar over an old enmity, he said.

As per a complaint lodged in this regard, the accused used baseball bats and lathis during the attack before throwing Lal down from the roof, resulting in critical injuries to him.

Lal was shifted to the government medical college hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, police said.

The four accused have been arrested, they added.