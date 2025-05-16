Jammu: Notorious criminal, associate arrested with 2 weapons, ammunition

Jammu, May 16 (PTI) Police on Friday arrested a notorious criminal and his associate in Jammu city and recovered two illegal weapons along with live ammunition, officials said.

Acting on specific inputs, a police team from Nowabad police station conducted checking near the Tawi 4th bridge area. They signalled two suspects on a motorcycle to stop. But the suspects attempted to flee, they said.

The police team quickly overpowered them.

During the search, the police recovered one pistol, one revolver (sixer) and four live rounds, they said.

The accused were identified as Sumit Verma alias Vansh of Shergarh and Goshu Kumar alias Sahil alias Gudda of Mehmudpur, both aged 20 and hailing from Jammu district, they said.

Verma has a criminal history with multiple FIRs registered against him in Bishnah, Gandhi Nagar and Bari Brahmana police stations.

The preliminary investigation revealed the duo was carrying the illegal firearms to target a rival group, they said.

A case has been registered at the Nowabad police station. The motorcycle used by the accused, a black Hero Splendor, has also been seized, they added. PTI AB KSS KSS