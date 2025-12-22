Jammu: Omar chairs cabinet meeting, policy to allocate land to flood victims discussed

Jammu, Dec 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a cabinet meeting on Monday, where important administrative and developmental issues were discussed.

"Chief Minister today chaired the Cabinet meeting, which considered important administrative and developmental matters," the office of the chief minister said on X.

The meeting was attended by the council of ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, ministers Sakina Itoo, Javed Ahmed Rana, Javid Ahmed Dar and Satish Sharma. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo was also present.

One of the main topics of discussion was a policy to allocate five marlas of land to individuals who became landless due to floods. This initiative aims to provide permanent rehabilitation for affected families, allowing them to rebuild their homes and livelihoods.

Additional administrative decisions discussed included financial support for cooperative banks, as well as pay upgrades and redesignations for various positions.

On December 3, Omar chaired his first cabinet meeting in Jammu since the resumption of the 'Darbar Move'. PTI AB AB MPL MPL