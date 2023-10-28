Jammu: Over 300 youths given appointment letters as part of ‘Rozgar Mela’

Jammu, Oct 28 (PTI) Union Minister B L Verma on Saturday distributed 314 job appointment letters to the youth here as part of the government's 'Rozgar Mela' initiative, an official said.

Hosted at 37 locations across the country, the Rozgar Mela represents a significant stride toward realising the ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision, fortifying youth empowerment, the official said.

Verma, the minister of state for cooperation and development of northeast region, handed over the appointment letters in various departments at a function organised at the Gulshan Ground in Jammu.

Addressing the gathering, Verma extended his warm wishes to the families of the individuals, who received the appointment letters.

"Whether it is the youth of Jammu and Kashmir or the entire nation, everyone places their trust in the prime minister. We have created employment opportunities across various sectors in addition to the government jobs,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that his government has boosted employment opportunities in traditional as well as emerging sectors like renewable energy, defence exports and automation.

Distributing appointment letters at a virtual event to nearly 51,000 people recruited in different government departments as part of the 'Rozgar Mela', Modi said the exercise underscores his government's commitment to the youth in the country.

The government is not only providing employment but also maintaining a transparent recruitment process and efforts have been made to restructure and streamline the examination procedure, he stressed.

The prime minister noted that lakhs of youngsters have been given appointment letters so far in the 'Rozgar Mela' being organised since October last year by his government and the states ruled by the BJP and its allies. PTI TAS AS RHL