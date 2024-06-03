Jammu plunges into darkness after strong winds disrupt power supply

Jammu, Jun 3 (PTI) Light rains accompanied by strong winds on Monday evening brought relief from the scorching heat in Jammu but also led to power outages in several parts of the city, officials said.

Tree fall and wall collapse incidents were also reported in the city.

The gusty winds, followed by light rains, brought down the temperature, which had reached 42.7 degrees Celsius earlier in the day.

Efforts to restore the power supply and remove fallen trees from roads are ongoing, they said.

Two motorcyclists suffered minor injuries when a tree branch fell on in the Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu city. Additionally, five vehicles were damaged in Shakti Nagar after a wall collapsed on them, officials said.

Lightning struck an area in Udhampur district, causing minor damage to a temple, while in the Gujjar Nagar area, a mobile tower atop a residential house collapsed. No casualty was reported in the two incidents, officials said. PTI AB RHL