Jammu police arrest youth for terrorist activity

Jammu, Nov 27 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth who has emerged as a key suspect in a terror-related case in Jammu was arrested on Thursday, police said.

A police spokesperson said the accused, a native of Reasi district currently living in Jammu's Bathindi area, was held in connection with an FIR registered under Section 113(3) (terrorist activity) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at Bahu Fort police station.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the accused had been radicalised online and was allegedly planning to execute a terror attack, he said.

"It has also come to light that the youth was in contact, through mobile phone, with certain numbers based in Pakistan and other foreign countries," he said.

The suspect's digital devices have been seized and are being analysed, the spokesperson said.