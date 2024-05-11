Jammu Police arrests ninth accused in murder case

Jammu, May 11 (PTI) A ninth arrest was made in connection with the murder of a man over a land dispute in the Greater Kailash area, police said on Saturday.

Avtar Singh (40) died after allegedly being hit on the head with an iron rod during a scuffle between two groups -- both of which claimed a piece of land in the Greater Kailash locality -- on April 30.

Eight people, including a former senior superintendent of police, were earlier arrested and are on police remand till May 13.

Samba resident Sachin Patiyal alias Sanju was nabbed and his vehicle seized in connection with the case, a police spokesperson said.

"The role of the accused is coming in as that of a significant link behind the entire scuffle and is a major achievement of the Jammu Police as far as the investigation is concerned," he said.

One revenue officer has been deputed to assist the Special Investigation Team in its probe, he added. PTI TAS TAS SZM