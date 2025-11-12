Jammu Police calls for public alert on suspicious movements, installs CCTV cameras

Jammu, Nov 12 (PTI) Police on Wednesday reached out to various localities and sensitive areas in Jammu city, urging people—particularly traders—to remain alert about any suspicious movement and to install CCTV cameras as part of the security setup in the capital city.

The move comes in the wake of a high-intensity explosion that ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi on Monday evening, killing at least 12 people and gutting several vehicles.

"We have asked the people, particularly shopkeepers and business establishments, to remain alert about any suspicious movement in their areas. The drive aims to sensitise them," Deputy Superintendent of Police Vikram Bhau told reporters after security meetings.

He said meetings were held with shopkeepers, transporters, business owners and street vendors at the bus stand to ensure vigilance in the area and seek their support in informing police about any suspicious movement or unattended objects.

Seeking public cooperation in enhancing surveillance, he said, "We urge citizens and traders to install CCTV cameras—preferably high-resolution ones—as part of the broader security setup. This will greatly help the police." Police have intensified round-the-clock patrolling and are monitoring footage from dozens of cameras across the city as part of strengthened security measures. "We want people to act as our eyes and ears to help prevent any untoward incident," the officer added.

He said that CCTV cameras have been installed in the bus stand area, which had remained in high vigilance. "The quick reaction teams are put in place. Jammu police is always in your service. Please share any suspected movement", he said.

The officer, however, said that there is no need to panic but remain vigilant, as police and security forces are able to deal with any situation.

Police officers, led by Deputy Inspector General Shiv Kumar Sharma, also conducted outreach activities across Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts to enhance alertness among security forces as well as the public following the Delhi blast.

Security has been further tightened across the Jammu region, with heightened vigilance along the Jammu–Srinagar national highway, railway tracks and other sensitive installations.

Security has also been beefed up at the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi and its base camp at Katra in Reasi district, officials said.

A high alert has been sounded across the region.