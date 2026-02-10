Jammu Police files FIR over immigration violations at spa, several detained

Jammu, Feb 10 (PTI) Police on Tuesday filed a First Information Report against persons running a spa here and detained several individuals after a raid linked to immigration law violations and alleged "illegal" activities, officials said.

The action comes after a raid at the Shine Spa Centre in the Narwal area, they said.

According to the police, the crackdown was launched after receiving reliable inputs that foreign nationals were residing at the premises without valid travel documents.

"An FIR under sections 21 and 24 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 has been filed. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the involvement of any wider network," a police officer said.

During the search, police scrutinised the establishment's registers and documents. They seized Digital Video Recorders along with other incriminating materials from locations site for further examination.

The officer added that several individuals have also been detained for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

During the search, police scrutinised the establishment's registers and documents. They seized Digital Video Recorders and other materials from the site for further examination.

The operation was carried out by Jammu Police following repeated complaints alleging "illegal and immoral" activities being carried out in certain spa centres, the officer added. PTI AB AKY AKY