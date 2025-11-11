Jammu police officer shunted out for slapping govt worker

Jammu, Nov 10 (PTI) A policeman was transferred after a video allegedly showed him slapping a Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer in Jammu.

The action was taken after a video showed up on social media on Monday, drawing widespread criticism from the public and political leaders.

The incident occurred in the Gandhi Nagar area when a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sunil Singh allegedly slapped Block Development Officer (BDO) Azhar Khan during a verbal altercation over election-related arrangements, officials said.

Khan was deployed as transport in-charge for the ongoing by-election in the Nagrota Assembly segment when a confrontation took place between Khan and Singh.

The incident sent the JKAS fraternity condemning the assault, terming it an attack on the dignity and authority of civil administration.

Its members alleged that the officer was performing his poll duty when he was assaulted and was booked under a false case.

The association warned of going on casual leave, according to a letter addressed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday night. Taking note of the issue, the police department ordered the transfer of Sunil Singh to Police Headquarters.

He was replaced by Deputy Superintendent of Police Kuljit Singh.