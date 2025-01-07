Jammu police raid nearly two dozen spa centres over 'immoral' activity suspicions; 24 detained

Jammu, Jan 7 (PTI) Twenty-four people were detained after police here on Tuesday conducted raids at nearly two dozen spa centres following complaints of alleged immoral activities, officials said.

The major crackdown targeting 20 spa centres in Channi and Trikuta Nagar areas of south zone Jammu lasted for over four hours, a police spokesman said.

“It was a well planned, coordinated action of Jammu police and civil administration. A total of 20 police teams accompanied by magistrates were deputed for the checking of the Spa centres following large-scale complaints about immoral and illegal activities,” he said.

The police checked the documents and registers maintained in the spas and seized some Digital Video Recorders to analyse the allegations.

At least 24 persons are detained for questioning and legal action is being taken as per the law of the land, the spokesman said, adding FIRs are registered at the concerned police stations under relevant sections of law.

Earlier,Senior Superintendent of Police, city south Jammu, Ajay Sharma said the raids were conducted on the orders of the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police (Jammu) following large-scale complaints about illegal and suspicious activities at the spa centres which have seen a mushroom growth in the recent past.

The joint search parties conducted a thorough search of the spa centres to ensure that no immoral activities were going on, he said.

The officer said there were also reports that the order of the district magistrate to ensure proper police verification of the tenants was not followed.

Referring to the arrest of two persons in Channi Himmat area on the charges of rape in August last year, he said a girl from Bihar, working at the spa centre, had accused her employer of rape before pushing her into immoral activities. PTI TAS NB