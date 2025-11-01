Jammu Police reviews security preparedness ahead of Jhiri Mela next week

Jammu, Nov 1 (PTI) With the 10-day Jhiri Mela set to begin here on November 4, a senior police officer on Saturday underlined the need for meticulous planning and execution of security measures to address potential threats and challenges.

The Jhiri Mela is held every year during 'Kartik Purnima' to commemorate sacrifice of the 16th-century farmer saint Baba Jitto, who laid down his life fighting against injustice and feudalism.

A large number of farmers from Jammu region and neighbouring states visit Baba Jitto temple at Jhiri village, 20 kilometres from here on the Jammu-Akhnoor national highway. They seek the blessings of the saint and his daughter Bua Kouri who, according to the legend, took her life by jumping on her father's funeral pyre.

The Department of Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare in Jammu has started preparations for the mela, scheduled from November 4 to 13.

The mela will serve as a vital platform to enhance farmers' knowledge, exposure and engagement with new technologies and government schemes, officials said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, Shiv Kumar Sharma on Saturday chaired a meeting here to review security preparations for the mela.

Sharma emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts among all stakeholders to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims. He highlighted the need for meticulous planning and execution of security measures to address any potential threats and challenges, a police spokesperson said.

Besides strategies to manage the influx of pilgrims, the meeting also reviewed traffic regulation, parking facilities, emergency response measures, adequate medical facilities and disaster management plans to address health-related issues and emergencies during the mela, the spokesperson said.

He said the DIG visited old Kahnachack and interacted with Border Security Force (BSF) officers who briefed him about heightened alertness and patrolling along the International Border.

Sharma also discussed security related issues with the BSF authority and also imparted necessary directions to the officers and jawans, he said.

Meanwhile, DIG (traffic) Mohammed Haseeb Mughal separately reviewed traffic arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of the annual mela.

During the meeting, Mughal directed the officers to ensure seamless traffic flow, adequate parking spaces, and clearly marked entry and exit points to prevent congestion during peak hours.

He also instructed that special focus be laid on anti-sabotage measures, CCTV surveillance, and night patrolling to ensure the safety and security of devotees, a traffic police official said. PTI TAS TAS RUK RUK